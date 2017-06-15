Sports

CP NewsAlert: Canadiens acquire Drouin from Lightning

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Jonathan Drouin from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canadiens also get a conditional sixth-round pick from the Lightning.

Defenceman Mikhail Sergachev and a second-round pick head to Tampa in the deal.

Drouin, 22, had 21 goals and 32 assists in 73 regular-season games for the Lightning last season.

More coming.

