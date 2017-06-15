Cubs draft son of woman killed in 2015 church shooting

NEW YORK — The Chicago Cubs have drafted Chris Singleton, whose mother was among those killed two years ago during the shooting inside a South Carolina church.

Singleton was selected Wednesday by the defending World Series champions with the final pick of the 19th round, No. 585 overall. He is a right-handed-hitting centre fielder at Charleston Southern University.

The outfielder's mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was one of nine people killed by Dylann Roof on June 17, 2015, during a Wednesday night Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, one of the South's first African-American churches.

Coleman-Singleton, who was 45, was a track coach at Goose Creek High School.