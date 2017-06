Davidson homers for 4th straight game; White Sox top O's 5-2

CHICAGO — Rookie Matt Davidson homered for the fourth straight game, then doubled and scored in a four-run sixth inning to lead the Chicago White Sox over Baltimore 5-2 on Thursday, the Orioles' seventh loss in eight games.

Davidson hit a solo homer in the fourth, his 14th home run this season. He became the first White Sox player to go deep in four straight games since Alex Rios in April 2013.

Caleb Joseph's RBI double in the fifth tied the score 1-1, but Melky Cabrera hit a two-run single in the sixth that chased Chris Tillman (1-5). The White Sox opened a 5-1 lead when Jimmy Yacabonis, making his third big league appearance, loaded the bases with a four-pitch walk to Tim Anderson, threw a head-high 3-2 pitch for ball four to Jose Abreu and allowed Leury Garcia's sacrifice fly.

Anthony Swarzak (3-1) allowed two hits in 1 2/3 scoreless innings to win in relief of David Holmberg, who gave up four hits in 4 1/3 innings. David Robertson allowed Welington Castillo's ninth-inning homer, his second in two games.

Chicago took three of four games in the series.

Tillman lost his fifth straight start, allowing five runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings. Tillman has been pounded for 28 runs and 40 hits over 20 1/3 innings during his skid, raising his ERA to 8.07. The Orioles' ace last season at 16-6, Tillman missing spring training this year and started the season on the disabled list with shoulder bursitis. He beat the White Sox on May 7 in his first game this season.

Avisail Garcia, who entered hitting an AL-leading .339, had two singles in three at-bats to extend his hitting streak to eight games before being ejected in the fifth after first base umpire Paul Emmel ruled he didn't check his swing on an 0-2 pitch in the dirt. Garcia raised his arms and pointed to his right eye with his left hand, earning his ejection, and White Sox manager Rick Renteria came out to argue and also was tossed.

Garcia was thrown out of a game for the first time in his big league career and Renteria was booted for the second time this season and eighth time in his career. Leury Garcia, who had sat out since Sunday when he injured his left hand on sliding into second base, replaced Avisail Garcia in centre field

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Mike Wright was unavailable because of shoulder soreness he began experiencing in the second inning of his two-inning relief appearance Wednesday. "That was a little bit alarming, because that was with three days off," manager Buck Showalter said. ... OF Seth Smith did not play for a third straight game because of a strained back and could be headed for the DL if he does not feel better Friday.

White Sox: RHP Michael Ynoa was activated off the 10-day DL (strained right hip flexor). Ynoa said the recovery was quicker than he expected and he felt good after three bullpen sessions. To make room on the roster, RHP Juan Minaya was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (3-5, 6.49) is slated to face RHP Carlos Martinez (5-5, 2.95) when the Orioles his St. Louis in a homestand opener.