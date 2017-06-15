Dolphins set goal of having every player registered to vote
DAVIE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins say they've set an
At Thursday's minicamp practice, the Dolphins enlisted the aid of Martin Luther King III and Bill Wachtel, co-founder of the Drum Major Institute, a community action group founded during the Civil Rights movement. Following a session with the team, Wachtel said 90
Wachtel said he and King are trying to encourage professional athletes, teams and leagues to promote civic participation. Their signup effort was supported by the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, an alliance created by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to improve race relations.
