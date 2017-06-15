Durant throws for two TDs as Alouettes down Redblacks 38-5 in pre-season play

MONTREAL — Darian Durant threw touchdown passes to Tiquan Underwood and B.J. Cunningham in his first action as an Alouette as Montreal downed the Ottawa Redblacks 38-5 on Thursday night in CFL pre-season play.

Brandon Rutley and George Johnson also scored touchdowns for the Alouettes while Boris Bede added two field goals and a punt single before a sparse crowd announced as at Percival Molson Stadium.

Brett Maher kicked a field goal for Ottawa and another two points came from a safety.

The Alouettes dressed their first team while Ottawa went with second and third stringers and it showed as Montreal took a 29-0 halftime lead.

The opening kickoff was fumbled by Sharkir Bell and recovered by Bede, who turned it into a field goal at 1:44.

Durant hit Underwood with a 28-yard touchdown pass and, on the next drive, found Cunningham for a 55-yard TD. A two-point convert attempt failed.

A John Bowman fumble recovery led to a 40-yard Bede kick 5:44 into the second quarter. Rutley ran one in the from the six at 12:35 and Bede added another boot from 37 yards as the half ended.

Armageddon Draughn picked off a Vernon Adams pass at the Alouettes 51 in the opening minute of the second half but the Redblacks couldn't turn it into points. Instead, Montreal marched back and Johnson nabbed a four-yard TD pass from Vernon Adams. Johnson also caught the two-point convert.

The Redblacks got on the board 10:41 into the third when Maher kicked a 23-yard field goal after Kevin Brown picked off a Matt Shiltz pass on the Montreal 22.

Ottawa started Ryan Lindley at quarterback, followed by Austin Trainor. Danny Colins took over midway through the third.