Islanders to return to Nassau Coliseum for 1 preseason game
NEW YORK — The Islanders will start the 2017-18 preseason with a game at the scaled-down Nassau Coliseum.
The Islanders will host the Flyers on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. The game will mark the first time the team has played in its former home since the end of the 2014-15 season. The Islanders now play home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The Islanders will play eight games in the preseason, including a matchup against the Rangers at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, home of the team's AHL affiliate.
