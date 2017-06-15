Islanders to return to Nassau Coliseum for 1 preseason game

NEW YORK — The Islanders will start the 2017-18 preseason with a game at the scaled-down Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders will host the Flyers on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. The game will mark the first time the team has played in its former home since the end of the 2014-15 season. The Islanders now play home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.