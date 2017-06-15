Jair Jurrjens suspended 80 games after positive drug test

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jair Jurrjens, a veteran of eight major league seasons and an All-Star with Atlanta in 2011, was suspended for 80 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for Testosterone that did not originate in his body.

The 31-year-old right-hander is 4-3 with a 4.64 ERA in 10 starts and one relief appearances this season at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He has not appeared in a game since June 7.

A native of Curacao, Jurrjens is 53-38 with a 3.72 ERA for Detroit (2007), the Braves (2008-12), Baltimore (2013) and Colorado (2014). He spent 2015 at Cincinnati's Triple-A farm team, pitched in Taiwan the following year and was part of the Netherlands' roster for this year's World Baseball Classic.