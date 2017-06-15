Sports

Janowicz beats Dimitrov, Berdych progresses in Stuttgart

Bernard Tomic of Australia returns the ball to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their match at the Mercedes Cup tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Daniel Maurer/dpa via AP)

STUTTGART, Germany — Jerzy Janowicz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open by beating second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (4), 6-3 Thursday.

Despite 16 aces, Dimitrov failed to convert any of his three break-point chances.

Janowicz will next play either Benoit Paire or Peter Gojowczyk.

Third-seeded Tomas Berdych also advanced, beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (4), 6-2. Berdych will next face Feliciano Lopez in the quarterfinals. Lopez defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

