LEADING OFF: Twins and Indians in AL Central battle

Minnesota (34-29), atop the AL Central for the past five weeks, starts a four-game series against defending AL champion Cleveland (32-21), which trails by two games. "We'd all be lying if we said we haven't been scoreboard watching since we got off to a 4-0 start," said Twins catcher Chris Gimenez, who played for the Indians last season. "I think last year especially, Cleveland was kind of the bully on the block. We want to let people know that we're ready to kind of take the bully on and punch him in the mouth. This is a good opportunity to do that. Not that the season is over if it doesn't happen that way. But anytime you have the chance to play the guys right behind you and potentially create some separation there, it's a good thing."