NFLN's Mayock wins PFWA's Horrigan Award

NEW YORK — NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock has won the Jack Horrigan Award from the Professional Football Writers of America for aiding reporters in covering the league.
A former NFL defensive back and considered a draft expert, Mayock was nominated for the Horrigan Award because he shares his personnel knowledge about the scouting combine and draft with reporters during frequent interviews and teleconferences.
A 10th-round pick in the 1981 draft by the Steelers, Mayock played for the Giants from 1982-83. He is a member of the Boston College Hall of Fame, where he started in football and baseball.
