Robshaw back among 3 rugby changes for England vs Argentina

SANTA FE, Argentina — Chris Robshaw returned to England's team as one of the three changes for the second test against Argentina in Santa Fe on Saturday.

The former captain has recovered from an ankle injury and takes his place at blindside flanker alongside the highly rated Sam Underhill, who makes his international debut on the openside.

Piers Francis was the other newcomer in the team named Thursday, winning his second cap at inside centre .

England, which is missing its vast contingent of British and Irish Lions players, won an entertaining first test 38-34 in San Juan last Saturday.

