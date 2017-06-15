Sabathia goes on disabled list; Bird's hurt ankle not right
OAKLAND, Calif. — CC Sabathia went on the 10-day disabled list Thursday after the Yankees left-hander was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain that could sideline him for at least four weeks.
The pitcher sustained the Grade 2 strain when pushing off the rubber Tuesday in Anaheim. New York recalled right-hander Domingo German from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Sabathia's roster spot and also brought up right-hander Luis Cessa from Triple-A.
First baseman Greg Bird suffered a setback in his rehab from a bone bruise in his right ankle. Manager Joe Girardi said Bird will be examined by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad on Friday.
Bird has been on the DL since May 2 after fouling a ball off the ankle late in spring training.
"It's unfortunate that Greg's not ready but we'll figure it out," Girardi said.
New York optioned righty Ronald Herrera to Double-A Trenton and Cessa replaced him. Cessa might start Saturday or Sunday against the Athletics.
