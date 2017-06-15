Seahawks think they got it right with off-season program
RENTON, Wash. — Because the Seattle Seahawks made it through their
"I think we had our most compliant OTA season. I'm really proud of that, finally," Carroll said. "Old dog, new tricks. It was hard."
The Seahawks wrapped up their
New rules regarding
The last violation took place last June during an OTA when two players collided and suffered head injuries while going after a deflected pass during a session that required no contact. Carroll was given a $200,000 fine, a $400,000 fine was given to the team and Seattle lost a fifth-round pick from April's draft.
And Seattle was docked three OTA practices from this
Despite getting less practice time than others, Carroll felt the changes made to avoid any future penalties during the
"We finally figured that out and in doing so, we were able to up the reps on guys and I think we're the smartest we've been coming out of this camp at any time in any of the past years," Carroll said. "We've had the most situation work. We've put guys in a variety of different spots where they have to think and make decisions and choose how they play and fit in with us. We feel like we have made a lot of movement forward."
Seattle was also penalized for
"We adjusted. That was part of trying to figure out how to do this the way that they want us and fit in with all the rules," Carroll said. "We think we did our best job with that. We think we made up ground that we hadn't made in years past."
NOTES: Carroll said only a handful of players might be limited when training camp begins, including CB DeShawn Shead, DT Quinton Jefferson, DE Dion Jordan and WR Tyler Lockett. Shead is still recovering from a major knee injury suffered during last season's playoffs and Carroll said it was unlikely he'd be ready by the start of the season. ... One of Carroll's biggest
