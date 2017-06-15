South Korea fires head coach Stielike after loss to Qatar

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Uli Stielike has been fired as South Korea's head coach after poor results in World Cup qualifying.

South Korea's football association made the announcement Thursday, two days after a 3-2 loss in Qatar. It was South Korea's third defeat in the last five qualification games and left hopes of progressing to a ninth successive World Cup uncertain.

"Since coming in 2014, he has worked hard for the development of Korean soccer," said Lee Yong-soo, chairman of the KFA's technical committee. "But results in qualification for the World Cup have not been what we wanted."

The KFA did not immediately announce a replacement.

With two games remaining in Group A — and the top two progressing to the World Cup automatically — South Korea is in second place with a one-point margin over third-place Uzbekistan and only four points clear of fourth-place Syria.

The upheaval comes at a precarious time South Korea's qualifying campaign. After a home game against unbeaten Iran — which has already secured a spot at Russia 2018 and hasn't conceded a goal in eight games — in August, the South Koreans travel to Tashkent for what is potentially a decisive game against Uzbekistan.

Stielike's high point was leading South Korea to the final of the 2015 Asian Cup where it lost 2-1 to Australia after extra-time. Since the third round of qualification for the 2018 World Cup started however, the former Real Madrid midfielder has come under increasing criticism for the team's indifferent performances and results.