Tickets go on sale for Invictus Games, opening ceremonies line-up announced
TORONTO — Canadian musical talent including Alessia Cara, Sarah McLachlan and The Tenors will perform at the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto this fall.
The sporting competition was founded by Prince Harry as a way to inspire and motivate wounded soldiers on their path to recovery.
Tickets for the Toronto games went on sale today.
Sporting event tickets cost $25 and opening ceremony tickets start at $60.
It will Canada's first time hosting the Invictus Games, which began in 2014.
There will be 550 competitors from 17 countries coming to Toronto to compete in 12 sports, including track and field, swimming and, in a first for the Invictus Games, golf.
Canada's team is already training at a camp in Kingston, Ont.
