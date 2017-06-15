Toronto Rock sign head coach Matt Sawyer to contract extension after 9-9 season

OAKVILLE, Ont. — The Toronto Rock rewarded head coach Matt Sawyer for guiding the team back to the post-season by signing him to a contract extension Thursday.

The National Lacrosse League team did not reveal terms, saying in a news release the deal is "for the 2018 season and the foreseeable future."

The Rock finished with a 9-9 record this year and beat the New England Black Wolves in the first round before falling to the Georgia Swarm. Toronto had a 5-13 mark in 2016.

"I'm excited and appreciate the confidence (GM) Jamie (Dawick) and management have in myself and the staff to build on the success we had last year," Sawyer said. "Moving forward with this group, surrounded by a great staff and having the full support of management, it's the ideal situation.

"We are a young team that made some strides last year."

Sawyer, 42, from Orangeville, Ont., was a Rock assistant before taking on the head coaching role.