Wolfsburg signs Brazil right back William from Internacional

WOLFSBURG, Germany — Wolfsburg has signed right back William from Brazilian side Internacional on a five-year deal with the Bundesliga club.

The transfer fee was not disclosed, but Kicker magazine reported that Wolfsburg paid around 5 million euros ($5.6 million) for the 22-year-old defender, who has made three appearances for Brazil.

Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe says, "We have been intensively scouting William for quite some time. He is a young player with a great deal of potential."

Wolfsburg recently paid a reported 20 million euros ($22.4 million) for Hertha Berlin defender John Anthony Brooks, a record transfer for an American player.