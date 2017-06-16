Anaheim Ducks move to buy out injured D Simon Despres

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks are parting ways with defenceman Simon Despres, who is struggling with serious concussion issues.

The Ducks placed Despres on waivers Friday, and general manager Bob Murray indicated the club will buy out the remainder of his five-year contract.

Despres was just one game into an $18.5 million contract extension last fall when the Ducks lost him for the season. Despres earned the deal with outstanding play for Anaheim late in the 2014-15 season after arriving in a trade with Pittsburgh.

But Despres missed 42 games during the 2015-16 season with a concussion, and he was hurt again in the Ducks' season opener in Dallas last October.