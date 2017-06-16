Anaheim Ducks move to buy out injured D Simon Despres
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks are parting ways with
The Ducks placed Despres on waivers Friday, and general manager Bob Murray indicated the club will buy out the remainder of his five-year contract.
Despres was just one game into an $18.5 million contract extension last fall when the Ducks lost him for the season. Despres earned the deal with outstanding play for Anaheim late in the 2014-15 season after arriving in a trade with Pittsburgh.
But Despres missed 42 games during the 2015-16 season with a concussion, and he was hurt again in the Ducks' season opener in Dallas last October.
Anaheim has disclosed few details about Despres' health. Murray didn't mention Despres' concussion problems in a brief statement announcing the move.
