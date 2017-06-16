Australian bull rider severely injured at college rodeo
CASPER, Wyo. — A bull rider from Australia suffered life-threatening injuries when a bull threw him and stepped on his chest at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming, his coach said Friday.
Bradie Gray, a junior from Hallsville, Australia, suffered broken ribs, a bruised aorta and collapsed lungs Thursday night at the Casper Events Center,
Gray was bucked off Frontier Rodeo's Levi the Boss and the bull stepped on his chest. He was able to stand up and was pulled into a bucking chute where he was put on a backboard and taken by ambulance to the hospital.
He also spoke about his decision to come to the United States to compete.
"It's what I love," he said. "I've been bred to do it, so we're here to do it."
"I try to ignore it all and just have fun," he told the Star-Tribune. "That's what you need to do."
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com
