Braves star Kemp listed day to day with sore left hamstring
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — Braves left fielder Matt Kemp is listed as day to day with a sore left hamstring and hopes to avoid the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season.
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker says the team will wait a couple of days before reassessing Kemp's condition. Danny Santana took his spot in the field for Friday night's game against Miami.
"His strength is good," Snitker said. "He's got a tweak and a little tightness. It'll be a day to day thing for a while."
Kemp ranks fourth in the NL with 19 doubles and sixth with a .327 batting average. Despite missing nine games in April with a sore right hamstring, the slugger leads Atlanta with 32 RBIs and is second with 11 homers.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How a private investigator working for the defence made the Crown’s case against William Sandeson
-
Toronto's giant dog fountain a big hit for people and puppies alike
-
Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford