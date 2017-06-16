Canada sets roster for upcoming FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Cairo

TORONTO — Oak Hill Academy product Lindell Wigginton headlines the Canadian roster for next month's FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Cairo.

Wigginton, a 19-year-old point guard from Dartmouth, N.S., will lead the 12-man national team at the July 1-9 tournament.

"It was a competitive tryout and we're pleased with how the team is coming together as we prepare to take on the world in Cairo," head coach Roy Rana said Friday in a release.

Canada opens play against Mali on July 1. Japan and Spain are also in Group C.

The rest of the roster includes Toronto's Amidou Bamba, R.J. Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., Nathan Darling of Sackville, N.S., Danilo Djuricic of Brampton, Ont., Jordan Henry of Pickering, Ont., Abu Kigab of St. Catharines, Ont., Ottawa's Noah Kirkwood, Anthony Longpre of L'Assomption, Que., Toronto's Emanuel Miller, Grant Shephard of Kelowna, B.C., and Toronto's Prince Oduro.

Khaleem Bennett of Hamilton, Joel Brown of Brampton, Ont., and Winnipeg's James Wagner are listed as team alternates.