Cubs' Joe Maddon opens playground in Pennsylvania hometown
HAZLETON, Pa. — Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has returned to his Pennsylvania hometown to help open and dedicate a new $250,000 playground.
The playground is part of the Hazleton One Community Center, the brainchild of Maddon and his cousin, Elaine Maddon Curry, and her husband, Robert Curry.
Maddon helped create the Hazleton Integration Project to unite people of different cultures in the town, which has a growing Hispanic population.
Maddon says the new immigrants need to be welcomed the same way his ancestors were. He says: "It's no different from when our grandparents came here. No different."
