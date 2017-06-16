Edwin Jackson agreed to minor league deal with Nationals

NEW YORK — Pitcher Edwin Jackson has agreed to a minor league contract with the Washington Nationals following his release by the Baltimore Orioles.

"He told me he always wanted to play for me," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said before Friday's game against the New York Mets.

A 33-old right-hander, Jackson made three relief appearances for the Orioles from June 7-10, allowing seven runs — four earned — and 11 hits in five innings. An All-Star in 2009, Jackson is 93-114 in 275 starts and 89 relief appearances over 15 big league seasons.

Baker said Jackson will report to Triple-A and could be used as a starter or reliever. He was 10-11 in 31 starts for the Nationals in 2012.