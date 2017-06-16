Elderly spectator dies during 2nd round of US Open

ERIN, Wis. — A 94-year-old man died Friday during the second round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

Authorities say the death appears to be of natural causes.

Rescue personnel and sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the grandstand next to the sixth green Friday after the Wauwatosa man was reported to be without a pulse. Lt. Robert Stuesser of the Washington County Sheriff's Department says in a release handed out by the United States Golf Association that emergency personnel performed CPR.

The man was transferred to an ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.