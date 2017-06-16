Ellis, Bullock suspended 5 games under NBA drug policy
A
A
Share via Email
Monta Ellis of the Indiana Pacers and Reggie Bullock of the Detroit Pistons have been suspended five games under the NBA's anti-drug program.
The league announced the suspensions Friday without disclosing details of the violations.
The 31-year-old Ellis averaged 8.5 points a game for Indiana last season. Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said the suspension was a "very serious matter" and would be dealt with.
The 26-year-old Bullock averaged 4.5 points in 2016-17. A spokesman for the Pistons said the organization was aware of the suspension, but declined further comment.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How a private investigator working for the defence made the Crown’s case against William Sandeson
-
Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend