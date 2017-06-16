Hertha Berlin signs Marseille's Dutch defender Karim Rekik

BERLIN — Hertha Berlin signed Dutch defender Karim Rekik from French side Marseille on Friday.

The Bundesliga club says the 22-year-old centre back has signed a "long-term" contract.

Hertha hopes Rekik will fill the gap left by John Anthony Brooks' departure for Wolfsburg in what was a record transfer for an American player. The reported fee was 20 million euros ($22.4 million).

Kicker magazine reports Hertha is paying 2.2 million euros ($2.5 million) for Rekik, the club's third signing of the off-season after forwards Davie Selke and Mathew Leckie.