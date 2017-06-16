Hungary coach offers fans free tickets after humbling loss
BUDAPEST, Hungary — The coach of Hungary is offering free tickets to a pair of World Cup qualifiers to fans who attended the team's 1-0 loss in Andorra last week.
Bernd Storck said on state television on Friday that his proposition was meant to win back support of angry fans after one of Hungary's all-time worst defeats.
After the match, Hungarian fans chanted for players to remove their jerseys because of the embarrassing performance, and they complied.
Andorra's win was its first in a World Cup qualifier in 13 years, ending a 66-match winless streak in official competitions.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban compared the result to the 1526 Battle of Mohacs, a devastating defeat to the Ottoman Empire.
Hungary will host Latvia on Aug. 31 and Portugal on Sept. 3.
