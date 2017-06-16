Impact release Argentine midfielder Arregui after only eight games
MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact released midfielder Adrian Arregui on Friday after only eight games with the Major League Soccer club.
The club and player agreed to end his loan from the Argentine club Temperley.
"After discussions with Adrian about his future with our club, we came to an agreement to end his loan agreement and mutually terminate his contract," Impact technical director Adam Braz said in a statement.
Arregui joined the Impact on Feb. 22. The 24-year-old played six league matches and two Canadian Championship games.
The Impact are likely seeking to acquire a left fullback after a season-ending injury last week to Ambroise Oyongo.
