Jaguars CB Ramsey has surgery to 'treat core muscle injury'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is recovering from surgery to "treat a core muscle injury" sustained during organized team activities.

Ramsey had surgery Thursday, the same day the Jaguars wrapped up a mandatory, three-day minicamp. Jacksonville offered no timetable on Ramsey's return, making it unclear whether he will be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

The Jaguars said they "felt this was the best course of action for Jalen to properly recover and train for the 2017 season."

Ramsey, the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, was one of the franchise's bright spots last year. He led all NFL rookies with 14 passes defenced .

"To all my supporters and fans, I want you to know that I chose to undergo surgery to treat a minor injury that was very successful," Ramsey said in a statement. "I want to and will be the best version of myself that I can be for the upcoming 2017 season. I will attack this rehab, refine my body and work as hard as I ever have to become the best defensive back in this league and to make everyone, including my family, teammates and city, proud of who I am.

"I can't wait to be back on the field with the team and show the world how we're rocking this year."

Also Friday, the Jaguars claimed first-year cornerback Taurean Nixon off waivers from Denver and released rookie cornerback Jeremy Cutrer.

Nixon, a seventh-round draft pick by Denver in 2015, spent his rookie season on the team's practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster during the playoffs, but was inactive for the AFC championship game and the Super Bowl. Last year, Nixon appeared in two regular-season games. He stood out on special teams under the direction of current Jaguars special teams co-ordinator Joe DeCamillis

