Sports

Key hole at the US Open

ERIN, Wis. — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills:

HOLE: 14.

YARDAGE: 603.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 5.019

RANK: 12.

KEY FACT: Brooks Koepka hit the green in two for a birdie. Paul Casey took five shots from behind the green and made a triple bogey. Dustin Johnson, needing birdie to get back to the cut line, took four shots from just below the green and made bogey.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports, golf

Most Popular