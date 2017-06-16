Key hole at the US Open
ERIN, Wis. — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills:
HOLE: 14.
YARDAGE: 603.
PAR: 5.
STROKE AVERAGE: 5.019
RANK: 12.
KEY FACT: Brooks Koepka hit the green in two for a birdie. Paul Casey took five shots from behind the green and made a triple bogey. Dustin Johnson, needing birdie to get back to the cut line, took four shots from just below the green and made bogey.
