Lopez upsets Berdych, Zverev stops Haas at Stuttgart Open

Germany's Tommy Haas returns the ball to Germany's Mischa Zverev during their quarterfinal match at the Mercedes Cup tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany Friday, June 16, 2017. (Daniel Maurer/dpa via AP)

STUTTGART, Germany — Feliciano Lopez upset Tomas Berdych 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4 and Mischa Zverev ended veteran Tommy Haas' participation in the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals on Friday.

Lopez saved all nine break points he faced against the third-seeded Berdych.

Zverev defeated Haas 6-4, 6-4 for a semifinal against Lopez.

The 39-year-old Haas, who defeated Roger Federer in the second round on Wednesday, was playing for the last time at the grass-court tournament, and he was accompanied by his six-year-old daughter Valentina at the post-match news conference, where she sat on his lap.

"She is the biggest reason why I still do it," said Haas, who plans to retire at the end of the season. "On the whole it was a nice week."

Zverev said he was "a bit sorry, especially because I could always hear his daughter, who shouted, 'Come on, Daddy!' They're special moments. He's a champion."

Also, the fourth-seeded Lucas Pouille defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 for a semifinal against French compatriot Benoit Paire, who beat Poland's Jerzy Janowicz 6-1, 7-6 (4).

