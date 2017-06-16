McIlroy, Day try to make up ground, make cut at US Open

ERIN, Wis. — Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are trying to make up ground at the U.S. Open — not on the leader, but on the cut line.

McIlroy (78) and Day (79) are coming off their worst scores ever in a U.S. Open, mainly because they couldn't keep it out of the thick fescue that frames the wide fairways at Erin Hills.

Rickie Fowler opened with a 7-under 65. He doesn't play until Friday afternoon. Among those trying to chase him down is Paul Casey of England, who was one shot behind.