McIlroy, Day try to make up ground, make cut at US Open
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ERIN, Wis. — Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are trying to make up ground at the U.S. Open — not on the leader, but on the cut line.
McIlroy (78) and Day (79) are coming off their worst scores ever in a U.S. Open, mainly because they couldn't keep it out of the thick fescue that frames the wide fairways at Erin Hills.
Rickie Fowler opened with a 7-under 65. He doesn't play until Friday afternoon. Among those trying to chase him down is Paul Casey of England, who was one shot behind.
The top 60 and ties make the cut at the U.S. Open. There no longer is a 10-shot rule that would allow anyone within 10 shots of the lead to make the cut.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
Toronto's giant dog fountain a big hit for people and puppies alike