Mets' Harvey, Lagares on disabled list; Reynolds, Nimmo up

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have put pitcher Matt Harvey and outfielder Juan Lagares on the 10-day disabled list and promoted infielder Matt Reynolds and outfielder Brandon Nimmo from Triple-A Las Vegas.

The banged-up Mets made the moves before Friday night's game against Washington.

Harvey left Wednesday night's start against the Cubs because of a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder. Lagares broke his left thumb trying to make a diving catch Thursday night against the Nationals.

Reynolds was with the Mets earlier this season and hit .174 with one home run in 20 games. Nimmo was batting .223 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 38 games at Triple-A.