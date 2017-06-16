Oilers sign forward Jujhar Kharia to two-year contract extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jujhar Khaira to a two-year contract extension.

Khaira, 22, appeared in 10 games with the Oilers in 2016-17, posting one goal, two penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating. In 25 career NHL games he has recorded three points (one goal, two assists) and 15 penalty minutes

Khaira became the third player of Punjabi descent to score a goal in the NHL, after Robin Bawa and Manny Malhotra.

The Surrey, B.C. native also registered 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists), 31 penalty minutes and a plus four rating in 27 games this season with the American Hockey League's (AHL) Bakersfield Condors.