Sanchez, Hicks held out of Yankees lineup with injuries

OAKLAND, Calif. — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and outfielder Aaron Hicks were held out of the lineup Friday night against Oakland but manager Joe Girardi feels fortunate their injuries weren't more serious.

Sanchez left Thursday night's game with a groin injury and Hicks left with a sore left Achilles. Both are day to day.

"We actually feel pretty good about how they felt today," Girardi said. "Sanchez still has a little tightness. The good thing is neither one of them got worse. That's sometimes what you're concerned about after the adrenaline wears off. It's no worse than yesterday. Give them both the day off and see where we are tomorrow."

The Yankees also placed right-hander Adam Warren on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation and optioned right-hander Giovanny Gallegos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Girardi doesn't expect Warren to miss more than the 10 days but felt the team needed to make the move because he needed more healthy bodies this weekend.

Catcher Kyle Higashioka and outfielder Mason Williams were recalled from Triple-A. Williams started Friday night in centre field and batted ninth against the Athletics.

Outfielder Brent Gardner and shortstop Didi Gregorius also got the day off Friday as Girardi wanted to give them a break with a day game Saturday and hot weather in Oakland this weekend. Second baseman Starlin Castro could rest Saturday.

In other news, first baseman Greg Bird will see a foot specialist next Tuesday after getting pulled from his rehab assignment Thursday. Bird has been on the DL since May 2 with a bruised right ankle. He complained of problems with his right leg while rehabbing at Triple-A.

Closer Aroldis Chapman pitched a rehab assignment for Double-A Trenton on Friday night. Chapman threw 20 pitches, allowing two walks and one run in 2/3 of an inning. He struck out two batters. Chapman is expected to rejoin the Yankees on Saturday and could be activated Sunday.

