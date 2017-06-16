Thames hits walk-off home run, Brewers beat Padres 6-5

MILWAUKEE — Eric Thames hit the Brewers' first walk-off home run of the season in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting Milwaukee to a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Thames hit his 19th home run of the season when he drove a 1-1 pitch from Ryan Butcher (3-3) off the top of the left-field fence. The ball bounced off the top of the yellow padding and into the Brewers' bullpen setting off a raucous celebration at home plate.

Jared Hughes (3-1) retired the side in order in the top of the 10th, helping the Brewers match their season-best four-game winning streak for the third time.

Manny Piña tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with a solo shot off Kirby Yates. Yangervis Solarte had just put the Padres ahead 5-4 in the top of the inning when he muscled a 2-2 pitch from right-hander Jacob Barnes just over the fence in right.

Milwaukee starter Junior Guerra made two big mistakes in the first inning, but no more after that. Wil Myers hit a three-run homer and Hunter Renfroe followed with his 15th, snapping a tie with Nate Colbert (1969) for the most rookie home runs before the All-Star break in franchise history.

Guerra allowed three earned runs over six innings, walked four and struck out three in his fifth start since coming off the disabled list on May 25 with a right calf strain. He suffered the injury legging out a sacrifice bunt on Opening Day.

Miguel Diaz made 21 relief appearances before his first major league start for the Padres on June 10, a two-inning scoreless stint against the Kansas City Royals. Facing the Brewers, he wilted with one out in the fourth. Keon Broxton hit a three-run homer to tie the game at 4 and Lewis Brinson snapped a 1-for-14 streak with a triple that chased Diaz, a 2011 non-drafted free agent signed by Milwaukee. Travis Shaw went deep in the second for his 12th home run of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) and OF Manuel Margot (strained right calf) are making progress. Margot worked out and is scheduled to run the bases on Saturday. Weaver threw a simulated game and reported that he felt pretty good.

Brewers: OF Ryan Braun (left calf strain) has advanced to doing a full pregame workout. . INF Jonathan Villar (lower back strain) won't be back soon despite playing catch. "He's probably a little farther off (than Braun)," manager Craig Counsell said.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 8.50 ERA) makes the fifth start of his career, third on the road and first against the Brewers.

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (5-2, 2.83 ERA) looks to bounce back from an 11-1 drubbing at Arizona on Sunday. He faces the Padres for the second time this season and is 3-1 with a 4.02 ERA in seven career starts against them. He took a no-decision on May 15 at Petco Park.

