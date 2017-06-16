The Latest: The mighty Casey strikes out on 14th

ERIN, Wis. — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

10 a.m.

Paul Casey is the latest example of how little it takes to record a big number in the U.S. Open.

Casey started the second round just one shot behind Rickie Fowler, and he tied Fowler briefly with a birdie on the par-4 11th hole before dropping a shot on the 12th. But that wasn't the problem.

Casey laid up in the rough on the par-5 14th hole. His third shot went over the back of the green, and it took him five shots from there, including a chip that rolled back to his feet. He made an 8, and followed that with a tee shot into the rough to make a bogey.

Just like that, Casey is 4 over for the day and now five shots out of the lead.

___

10:15 a.m.

Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are trying to make up ground at the U.S. Open — not on the leader, but on the cut line.

McIlroy (78) and Day (79) are coming off their worst scores ever in a U.S. Open, mainly because they couldn't keep it out of the thick fescue that frames the wide fairways at Erin Hills.

Rickie Fowler opened with a 7-under 65. He doesn't play until Friday afternoon. Among those trying to chase him down is Paul Casey of England, who was one shot behind.