Thursday's Games

MLB
American League
Minnesota 6 Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox 5 Baltimore 2
Detroit 5 Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 8 N.Y. Yankees 7 (10 innings)
Kansas City 7 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Washington 8 N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 4
Colorado 10 San Francisco 9
Interleague
Cleveland 12 L.A. Dodgers 5
Philadelphia 1 Boston 0
CFL Pre-season
Montreal 38 Ottawa 5
Edmonton 38 Winnipeg 38
