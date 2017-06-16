Tigers put DH Victor Martinez on DL with irregular heartbeat

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have put designated hitter Victor Martinez on the 10-day disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat.

Martinez came out of Thursday's win over Tampa Bay in the seventh inning with a racing heartbeat, dizziness and cold sweats. He was originally treated in the clubhouse for dehydration, but was taken to the hospital when the symptoms continued.

The 38-year-old Martinez was still in the hospital on Friday afternoon as the doctors tried to find the cause.

"It's a little scary," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "It's not something that, at his age, you generally consider an issue or worry about."

"I think there's a little bit of an unknown factor, which is causing more anxiety than anything else," he said

The Tigers called up catcher/first baseman John Hicks from Triple-A Toledo. Ausmus plans to use the DH slot to give some rest to players dealing with minor injuries.