Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley calls schedule logjam a 'total joke'

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley has lambasted Major League Soccer and the Canadian Soccer Association for an overloaded schedule that sees TFC play six games in 19 days.

The logjam is due in part to the two-legged Canadian Championship final with Montreal.

Bradley calls the schedule "a total joke."

The crowded calendar forces Toronto play in Montreal next Wednesday and the return home for a game Friday against New England.

The Toronto captain says it's laughable.

