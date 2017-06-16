Wolfpack's Noble honoured by Queen, receives MBE for services to sport, charity

TORONTO — Brian Noble, the Toronto Wolfpack's director of rugby, has been recognized in the Queen's birthday honours list.

Noble, a rugby league icon as player and coach, was awarded an MBE for his services to sport and for his charity work.

"I'm deeply touched and proud to receive the MBE and extremely humbled to be recognized by my country for my services to this great game of rugby league which I have lived and breathed throughout my life," Noble said in a statement.

"Having represented, captained and coached my country at all levels of the game, this has got to rank right up there with the sporting pinnacles of my career whether winning Grand Finals or World Club Challenge Cup finals."

The 56-year-old Yorkshire native played more than 400 games for Bradford Northern, Wakefield Trinity and the Cronulla Sharks. He represented Great Britain at every level from under-19 to the senior side.

As a coach, he led the Bradford Bulls to three Grand Final, three World Club Challenge victories, two League Leaders Shields and a Challenge Cup between 2000 and 2006.

He also coached Wigan, Crusaders and Salford.