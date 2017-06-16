Woman dies after Champions League stampede on June 3

ROME — The city of Turin has declared a day of mourning following the death of one of the 1,500 people injured during a stampede of fans watching the Champions League final in a city square.

The proclamation was made Friday after Erika Pioletti died of her injuries.

City officials have launched a commission of inquiry to determine what caused the stampede on June 3 in the Piazza San Carlo, where thousands of people had gathered to watch Juventus play Real Madrid on a giant TV.