Braves' Kemp can pinch-hit, wants to return to lineup

Atlanta left fielder Matt Kemp says he's available to pinch-hit and hopes to return from a leg injury on Sunday against Miami.
Kemp has missed one game, a 5-0 loss to the Marlins on Friday, with a sore left hamstring. He considers this injury minor compared to a strained right hamstring that landed him on the 10-day disabled list in April.
Kemp says the previous injury was "more serious," and sitting out this time was "just being careful."
Kemp, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .327 and leads the Braves with 32 RBIs.
Danny Santana took Kemp's spot in the lineup Saturday for the second straight game.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball