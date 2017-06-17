Convincing Lions beat New Zealand Maori 32-10

ROTORUA, New Zealand — The British and Irish Lions built confidence a week out from the first rugby test against New Zealand when they ground their way to a highly efficient 32-10 win over the New Zealand Maori on Saturday.

Lock Maro Itoje scored a try, the Lions received a penalty try from scrum superiority and fullback Leigh Halfpenny kicked 20 points from six penalties and a conversion as the Lions enjoyed a successful dress rehearsal for the first test at Eden Park.

A day after watching New Zealand demolish Samoa 78-0, with 12 tries, the Lions needed to make a statement of their own and they did so with a largely flawless performance against a strong Maori team.