Canadian under-20 rugby team falls to US but advances on aggregate
EDMONTON — Canada dropped a 27-25 decision to the United States on Saturday but still advanced to the Junior World Rugby Trophy by winning the two-game aggregate series 71-39.
The Canadians beat the Americans 46-12 in the opening game last Tuesday at Ellerslie Rugby Park.
With the aggregate win, Canada advances to the second-tier U-20 championship that runs Aug. 29-Sept. 19 in Montevideo, Uruguay.
The Trophy winner will be promoted to the top-tier U20 championship.
Saturday's game was the opener of a doubleheader with a Canada-Romania Test match.