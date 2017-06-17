Canadian under-20 rugby team falls to US but advances on aggregate

EDMONTON — Canada dropped a 27-25 decision to the United States on Saturday but still advanced to the Junior World Rugby Trophy by winning the two-game aggregate series 71-39.

The Canadians beat the Americans 46-12 in the opening game last Tuesday at Ellerslie Rugby Park.

With the aggregate win, Canada advances to the second-tier U-20 championship that runs Aug. 29-Sept. 19 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The Trophy winner will be promoted to the top-tier U20 championship.