Canadian women's squad runs in seven tries to beat Australia 45-5

ROTORUA, New Zealand — Canada's women's rugby team ran in seven tries en route to a 45-5 victory over Australia on Friday in their final game of the International Women's Rugby Series.

Julianne Zussman had two tries for Canada, which also got one apiece from Jane Kirby, Frederique Rajotte, Emily Belchos, Brianna Miller and captain Kelly Russell.

This was the final warm-up match for the Canadians before the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup in August.

"We wanted to play with a bit more tempo than we've been playing with," Russell said. "You have to learn from previous losses and that's what we did. This game was a start and we'll keep building ahead of the World Cup."

Canada came out strong as Kirby powered over for a 7-0 lead.

The lead was quickly doubled when Canada forced a turnover. Magali Harvey sprinted away before finding Zussman, who strolled in. Rajotte extended Canada's lead to 19-0 in the 23rd minute before Belchos barged her way over the try line for a 26-0 lead at half.

After Australia got on the scoreboard, Miller grabbed her first test try as she pushed through a hole to make it 33-5.

Russell and Zussman added late tries as Canada concluded the three-match tour with a 1-2 record, after earlier losses to World No. 1 New Zealand and No. 2 England.