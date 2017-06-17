Canadiens send defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres for third-round pick
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
Beaulieu had 28 points (4-24) in 74 games last season.
He added one assist in five playoff games.
The 24-year-old Strathroy, Ont., native was drafted by the Canadiens in 2011 with the 17th overall pick.
In 225 career regular-season games, Beaulieu has 60 points (7-53) and 152 penalty minutes.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman whose texts encouraged boyfriend's suicide guilty of manslaughter
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Nova Scotia to begin pre-primary for some four-year-olds this fall, premier says
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford