Canadiens send defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres for third-round pick

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Beaulieu had 28 points (4-24) in 74 games last season.

He added one assist in five playoff games.

The 24-year-old Strathroy, Ont., native was drafted by the Canadiens in 2011 with the 17th overall pick.