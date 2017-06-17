Chapman's 1st hit leads Athletics to 7-6 win over Yankees

OAKLAND, Calif. — The disappointment of having his first career hit taken away by instant replay lasted only a few innings for Matt Chapman. He ended up delivering a much more memorable first hit.

Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning after having an earlier hit overturned and the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

"I guess having your first hit taken away from you, just was waiting for something sweeter," he said.

Chapman bounced back from the second-inning disappointment by delivering in the clutch in his second career game. After the Yankees intentionally walked Stephen Vogt to load the bases with one out, Chapman hit a hard grounder down the third-base line against Jonathan Holder (1-1) that scored two runs.

"It was exciting," he said. "Everything seems to happen pretty fast for your first time. It was exciting looking in the dugout and seeing my teammates fired up. It was a pretty cool experience, and trying to stay in the game while having all that hit you was pretty cool."

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 23rd homer and Chris Carter added a solo shot for the Yankees, who have lost a season-high four straight games.

"Every team's going to go through it," manager Joe Girardi said. "I'm pleased with the way we keep fighting back and that will bode well during the course of the season. Right now our bullpen's been in a little bit of disarray. We'll get that straightened out."

New York appeared in good shape to snap its skid after overcoming a 4-0 deficit with help from Judge's three-run homer. They took the lead on Carter's leadoff shot in the sixth and added an insurance run when Judge tripled and scored on a single to Starlin Castro in the seventh.

But that's all they got and ended up on the losing end again.

"It's been a tough stretch for us but we're still playing good ball," Carter said. "It's just that time of year right now where we're having a tough stretch."

Chad Pinder hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh and Chapman delivered the big hit in the eighth to give the A's the lead one night after striking out with the bases loaded to send the game to extra innings.

"The kid is here for a reason," manager Bob Melvin said. "We've seen in spring training he's a tough kid. He wants to play, he likes to play. He's not afraid of the situations."

Daniel Coulombe (1-1) got four outs for the win and Santiago Casilla pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 14 chances.

Chapman appeared to have his first career hit when he was initially ruled safe on a slow roller to third base in a four-run second inning. The A's saved the ball as a memento but the Yankees challenged the play and Chapman was called out. Chapman did record his first career RBI on the play as Yonder Alonso scored from third on the play.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: C Gary Sanchez (groin) and OF Aaron Hicks (left Achilles) were held out of the lineup and are day to day. ... RHP Adam Warren was placed on the DL with right shoulder inflammation. ... 1B Greg Bird will see a foot specialist next Tuesday after getting pulled from his rehab assignment Thursday. ... Closer Aroldis Chapman (left shoulder) threw 20 pitches on a rehab assignment for Double-A Trenton and could be activated Sunday.

Athletics: SS Marcus Semien took batting practice for the first time since undergoing right wrist surgery on April 18 and could begin a rehab assignment in a week.

STREAK BROKEN

A's starter Sean Manaea had his streak of winning five straight starts broken by a no-decision. He allowed five runs in six innings, equaling the number of runs he had allowed in his previous four starts.

REPLAY

The Yankees won two replay challenges, taking a hit away from Chapman and leading to a double play in the eighth inning. The A's lost their only challenge on a play at second base and are now 4-11 in challenges this season.

"I don't get replay anymore. I don't," Melvin said. "Everyone today looked like it should have gone the other way for us. Don't get me started on replay."

UP NEXT

Girardi said he hasn't decided whether he will start Masahiro Tanaka or possibly bring Luis Cessa out of the bullpen on Saturday. The A's will start Jesse Hahn.

