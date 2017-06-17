Fear The Dragon captures $1-million Pepsi North America Cup

CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Fear The Dragon captured the $1-million Pepsi North America Cup at Mohawk Racetrack on Saturday night.

Dave Miller led Fear The Dragon to a sixth straight win this season, claiming Canada's richest harness race in 1:48.4 on a fast track.

Huntsville, the 4/5 favourite, was second in the 10-horse field with Downbytheseaside finishing third.

Lou Lamoriello, the Toronto Maple Leafs' general manager, presented Fear The Dragon's handlers with the championship trophy following the race.

Earlier, Doug McNair of Guelph, Ont., drove 11/1 longshot Bettors Up to a dramatic photo-finish win in the $440,000 Fan Hanover Stakes final for three-year-old fillies in 1:49.4.

Agent Q, at 16/1 odds, was second, just ahead of 3/5 favourite Tequila Monday.