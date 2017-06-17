Flames land goalie Smith from Coyotes for Johnson, Hickey and conditional pick

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames acquired goaltender Mike Smith from the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in exchange for netminder Chad Johnson, defenceman Brandon Hickey and a conditional third-round draft pick.

Smith posted a 19-26-9 record for the Coyotes last season. The 35-year-old native of Kingston, Ont., had a 2.92 goals-against average and .914 save percentage with three shutouts.

Smith made his NHL debut with the Dallas Stars in the 2006-07 season. He also spent parts of four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning before joining the Coyotes in 2011.

Johnson was 18-15-1 for the Flames last season with a 2.59 GAA and .910 save percentage. The 31-year-old Saskatoon native is joining his seventh NHL team since making his debut with the New York Rangers in 2009-10.